HILLSBORO, Ore. — A family and their dog are safe and in temporary housing after a fire burned their home beyond livable conditions.

When the Hillsboro Fire and Rescue team arrived on scene, the family and their dog were safely outside. There were no injuries reported.

The family can not remain living in the home and they have been provided with short term housing through the Red Cross. They will also be assisted with replacing essentials that were lost to the blaze.

The Hillsboro Fire Department is working to determine the cause of the fire.