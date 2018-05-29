PORTLAND, Ore. – A 28-year-old climber from Hillsboro died after falling an estimated 3,000-4,000 feet on Mt. Adams on Sunday, the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office said.

Search crews have not yet recovered the man’s body, which is at about 8,500 feet, according to Sgt. Randy Briscoe.

The climber's name has not been released. His companions said he had climbing experience.

The climber was with two other people on the mountain when they noticed he wasn’t with them anymore and called for help, said sheriff’s office spokesman Casey Schilperroot.

It’s unclear what caused the man to fall. Briscoe said the man was caught in some sort of slide, but was not buried.

Backcountry skiers came across the man's body on Sunday.

Crews have not been able to reach the body due to tough conditions on the mountain, Briscoe said. They plan to set out at 2 a.m. Wednesday to recover the body.

© 2018 KGW