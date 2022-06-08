Hillsboro police investigating body found in open field

The body has not yet been identified, according to the Hillsboro Police Department.

HILLSBORO, Ore. — Police have launched a death investigation following the discovery of an unidentified body in an open field on the northern outskirts of Hillsboro on Tuesday afternoon.

Hillsboro police received a report of "suspicious circumstances" in a field near Northeast 25th Avenue and Northeast Beacon Court shortly after 2 p.m., not far from the Hillsboro Airport and Intel's Jones Farm Campus. Officers found the body of an unknown person in the field, and detectives responded to investigate.

In addition to the crime scene investigation, police said that the Washington County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue Team responded to help look for evidence. The team is made up of teens and young adults between the ages of 14 and 21 years old, and is the primary ground search team for Washington County.

"Led by experienced and highly trained sheriff's office staff, the Search and Rescue members are often actively involved in missions involving lost people, down aircraft, and looking for evidence in major crimes," Hillsboro police said in a news release.

The scene remained an active death investigation as of Tuesday afternoon, and Hillsboro police said that they would not release any further information for the time being.