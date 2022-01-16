Hillsboro Police Department investigating truck and attempted ATM theft

HILLSBORO, Ore. — Hillsboro police officers responded to First Tech Credit Union on Sunday to find a theft in progress.



At around 3:25 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 16, officers arrived to the bank, located at 5860 NE Cornell Road in Hillsboro. There was a black Ford F350 with a chain, which was being used to try and pull out an ATM machine. According to police the machine already had extensive damage when officers arrived.



It was later determined that the truck had been stolen just minutes prior to the attempted ATM theft.