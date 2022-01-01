Hillsboro apartment fire displaces 17 people

A first-alarm fire damaged three apartment units near East Main Street and Southeast 12th Avenue on Jan. 1.

HILLSBORO, Oregon — Seventeen people were forced to vacate a Hillsboro apartment complex that caught fire Saturday morning.

The fire started inside an apartment unit near East Main Street and Southeast 12th Avenue around 10:45 a.m., Hillsboro Fire & Rescue (HF&R) said. Flames and black smoke could be seen billowing from the unit.

Neighbors knocked on doors and told residents to evacuate and everyone got out unharmed.

Crews said they put out the fire within six minutes of arriving on scene. Main Street was temporarily shut down between Southeast 10th and 12th avenues, and TriMet MAX service was briefly interrupted because the tracks ran close to the apartment.

A fire investigator determined a baseboard heater ignited combustible materials in a bedroom. Three units were damaged.

The seventeen residents who were displaced are getting help from the American Red Cross.

HF&R is reminding the public to keep all combustible materials at least three feet away from heaters inside the home.