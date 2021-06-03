Hiker rescued after falling from cliff on the Oregon Coast

The U.S. Coast Guard helicopter aircrew was told a man had fallen more than 100 feet sometime before 4:30 p.m. Friday.

CANNON BEACH, Ore. — A hiker was rescued by helicopter Friday after falling from a cliff at Hug Point State Recreation Site just south of Cannon Beach, the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) said.

The USCG helicopter aircrew was told a man had fallen more than 100 feet sometime before 4:30 p.m. Friday. A Seaside Fire Department paramedic was able to reach him before the helicopter arrived.

At 5:15 p.m., the aircrew responded and hoisted the injured hiker and the paramedic. The hiker was flown to Astoria, where he was transferred to a Life Flight Network helicopter. The man was conscious and responsive while he was being transferred, officials said.

A Life Flight aircrew flew the man to Portland, presumably for further treatment.