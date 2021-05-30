Hiker dead after falling 500 feet down Mt. Hood, officials warn to exercise caution while climbing

MT HOOD, Ore. — A hiker on Mt. Hood fell nearly 500 feet near the Old Chute just after 9 a.m. on Sunday. Rescuers found him dead.



The hiker’s name has not been released but he was described by the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) as a 63-year-old man. He was descending Mt. Hood with his son when he fell.



CCSO responded with its Search and Rescue team and created a post at Timberline Lodge. It received assistance from Portland Mountain Rescue, the Hood River Crag Rats and American Medical Response’s Reach and Treat Team.



A member of Portland Mountain Rescue and a member of the Crag Rats were on Mt. Hood when the accident happened and began making their way to the scene. At around 10:30 a.m., teams made contact with witnesses.



The climber was found dead.



Portland Mountain Rescue offered a safety message for those climbing the mountain this weekend: Warm weather at this time of year can create very unstable conditions on this area of Mt. Hood, including falling ice. The addition of many climbers of varying skill levels can add additional hazards. Exercise caution while climbing Mt. Hood this weekend.