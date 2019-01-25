BUXTON, Ore. — A fatal single-vehicle crash has closed Highway 26 about 10 miles west of Banks.

The crash was reported shortly before 2 p.m. at the west entrance of the Dennis L. Edwards Tunnel. No details about what led to the crash were immediately released.

Passersby tried to help the driver, but the driver was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Banks Fire District 13.

The highway will remain closed for several hours. The Oregon Department of Transportation advises eastbound drivers to use Timber Road as a detour. ODOT advises westbound drivers to used Highway 47 as a detour.

