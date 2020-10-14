Highway 22 reopens through wildfire-ravaged Santiam Canyon

The speed limit between Gates (milepost 33) and Pamelia Creek Road (milepost 63) is reduced to 40 mph.

PORTLAND, Ore — The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) on Tuesday opened Highway 22 in the Santiam Canyon for the first time since Sept. 7, when a historic windstorm caused devastating wildfires in the area.

Sections of the highway had been closed or controlled by pilot cars.

ODOT estimates crews have removed more than 30,000 trees that were potentially dangerous to drivers along a 40-mile stretch of the highway southeast of Salem.

The speed limit between Gates (milepost 33) and Pamelia Creek Road (milepost 63) is reduced to 40 mph. ODOT says its crews and utility companies are still working in the Santiam Canyon and drivers should expect delays.

Drivers should also be aware that services such as gas stations are limited through the canyon because many businesses were damaged or destroyed by the fires. ODOT recommends drivers fill their gas tanks and pack enough food, water and supplies before traveling through the area.