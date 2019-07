SALEM, Ore. — All lanes of Highway 22 were reopened a couple miles west of Salem after a grass fire in the area was contained.

The fire broke out early Saturday afternoon, prompting the Oregon Department of Transportation to close a couple lanes.

The Salem Fire Department said the fire was contained by 3:30 p.m. and ODOT opened all lanes of the highway at 5:30 p.m.

Latest traffic updates on TripCheck