UPDATE: Highway 101 has reopened north of Brookings after a slide closed the highway on Feb. 24. Traffic is limited to a single lane on a gravel road surface, transportation officials said. Drivers are asked to slow down in the area caution and expect delays.

Crews began clearing debris Monday from the north end of the landslide that closed U.S. 101 about 12 miles north of Brookings.

The quarter-mile stretch of highway has been closed since February 25 because of uneven pavement created by the Hooskanaden Slide.

According to the Oregon Department of Transportation, slides are common during the winter when the southern Oregon coast gets a lot of rain, and roads often require paving and patching to repair cracks created by the movement.

Downhill ground movement slowed to about 6 inches per hour over the weekend. A week earlier, the ground was slipping about two feet per hour.

Once ground movement has slowed to about 3 inches per hour, crews from ODOT and Tidewater Contractors will lay rock along the displaced road and open at least one lane for traffic. That process will take one or two days, according to ODOT.

Crews began clearing debris from the north end of the landslide area first because there has been less ground movement than on the south end, where most of the movement over the weekend occurred.