PORTLAND, Ore. — Snow forecast overnight Wednesday for Portland did not appear and Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a high of 40 degrees, according to KGW meteorologist Rod Hill.
"During the day, scattered showers should be mostly rain for the valley and the coast. The high hills above 500 feet could still see a quick burst of snow as showers pass this afternoon," Hill says.
Temperatures in spots were expected to dip below freezing overnight Wednesday so there may still be some icy roads Thursday morning.
Rain or a wintry mix is possible overnight Thursday with an accumulation of a half inch possible in spots, according to the National Weather Service.
"Friday daytime brings scattered rain showers and highs in the mid 40s. The chance of moisture ends Friday night. A dry weekend with partly to mostly sunny skies remains likely," he says.
Snow fell in the Portland area earlier this week, with accumulations ranging from a trace to a couple inches, shutting down a stretch of Northwest Germantown Road and causing several rollovers and crashes.
In Junction City, some school principals had a lot of fun with their snow day announcements, creating videos that included a spot-on parody of The Sounds of Silence and short re-imaginings of Piano Man and Another One Bites the Dust.
