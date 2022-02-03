High tea service returns to downtown Portland's Abigail Hall cocktail bar

March is also Women's History Month, and the beautiful hotel bar has a special nighttime cocktail menu with proceeds going to a local women's shelter.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Downtown Portland is trying to make a comeback and one of the most beautiful little hotel bars, Abigail Hall in the Woodlark Hotel, has some exciting new events to entice you back.

One lump of sugar or two and don't forget to put those pinkies up, it's High Tea time at Abigail Hall. Its first iteration around the holidays this past year was so popular, it booked up solid within days of reservations being released. So it's back by popular demand, indefinitely.

Now every Sunday, there are reserved seatings at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., kids are welcome. Special Saturday seatings have been added for Easter and Mother's Day weekends, too.

For $38 a person, you choose a unique vintage tea cup, a Portland-brewed Smith tea, and a beautiful tower of treats will arrive for the table with a variety of delectable tea sandwiches, pastries and sweets.

"Tea is fun, but we say have a little bit more fun," laughs owner Jen Quist. "You can add some booze to your tea if you want to enhance that a little bit." There's even an option to add a CBD tincture for those who want to. The servers are all well versed in all the Q&A that goes along with that. "Why not? It's a fun, relaxing Sunday so make the most of it," Quist said.

The bar's namesake Abigail Scott Duniway would want you to. She was a women's rights and suffrage advocate in Portland and the first woman to cast a vote in Multnomah County in 1914. She would cheers to March, Women's History Month. Abigail Hall is celebrating with 10 special cocktails in the bar at night.

Each one is created for a woman it's inspired by, like the Natty Wine Spritz: a gin, granny smith apple and fennel flavored cocktail inspired by Janis Joplin. Or the Rupaul Paloma, named for drag queen RuPaul, with tequila, pisco, jasmine, dry curacao, grapefruit and soda water.



Bartender Jared Wegner is also whipping up the Bergamota, which includes tequila, citrus oils, lemongrass and prosecco with a lime leaf. There's also the Chanel-itini, with pear brandy, lemon and egg white inspired by Coco Chanel.