BATTLE GROUND, Wash. — Fans filled the gym at Battle Ground High School Saturday to watch a boy's basketball playoff game between Jackson High School, from Mill Creek, Wash., and Vancouver’s Skyview High.

Fans had more than just the outcome of the game to worry about.

A student from Jackson was diagnosed Friday as being infected with COVID-19, the new coronavirus.

The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association considered cancelling Jackson's game.

But after consulting with the Washington State Department of Health, they let the game go on.

“We all have our own personal theories and fears and everything else, but they're telling us we're good to go," said WIAA executive director Mick Hoffman. "They're telling us it's safe and good to go as planned.”

Fans at the game were not put off by the fact that a student at Jackson High is sick. “I think public health has our best interests in mind and they've taken the precautions they need to with the teams,” said a man who was there to watch his nephew play for Skyview.

The student with coronavirus, his family and two other students are in quarantine.

Jackson High School is being cleaned this weekend and will remain closed on Monday.

Skyview beat Jackson in Saturday’s game, 66-56.