Before recycling your Christmas tree, make sure all lights, tinsel, wire, ornaments and stands have been removed. Flocked and artificial trees cannot be recycled and should be disposed of in the garbage.

Here's a list of recycling options for your Christmas tree:

Portland area

David Douglas High School Dads Club: $5, Dec. 29-30 and Jan. 5-6, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Drop-off at Southeast Market Street and Southeast 130th Avenue. You can also contact to arrange for pickup at daviddouglasdadsclub@gmail.com or 503-660-3076. All proceeds to to student activities, clubs and teams.

Boy Scout Troop 144: Dec. 29-30 and Jan. 5, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Dropoff is at St. John the Baptist School, located at 10956 Southeast 25th Avenue.

Boy Scout Troop 606: Dec. 29-30 and Jan. 5-6. Saturdays 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sundays 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Drop-off is in the lot between Bi-Mart and Parkrose Community United Church of Christ, at 12505 Northeast Halsey Street.

Boy Scout Troop 611: Dec. 29-30 and Jan. 5-6. Saturdays 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sundays 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Drop-off is at the Rite-Aid at 12002 Southeast Sunnyside Road in Clackamas.

Boy Scout Troop 64: Dec. 29-30 and Jan. 5-6. Drop-off is at Holy Family Parish at 7425 Southeast Cesar Chavez Boulevard.

Bentham Lions Club: Dec. 29-30 and Jan. 5-6, each day from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Drop-off is at the shopping center parking lot at the corner of Southwest 45th Avenue and Southwest Vermont Street.

North Clackamas Urban Watershed Council: Jan. 12, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Drop-off is at North Clackamas Park at 5440 Southeast Kellogg Creek Drive in Milwaukie. The $10 recycling fee supports a Feb. 23 placing of trees in creek for salmon habitat on the Willamette River side channel behind Elk Rock Island at Spring Park, where they'll be cabled into the creek to serve as salmon habitat. For more information, call 503-550-9282.

Putnam Baseball: Dec. 29 and Jan. 5, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Drop-off is at Aldercreek Middle School, 13801 Southeast Webster Road, Milwaukie.

McFarlane's Bark: $3 drop-off fee, at 13345 Southeast Johnson Road in Milwaukie. For more information, visit mcfarlanesbark.com or email kmcfarlane@mcfarlanesbark.com or call 503-659-4240 (Milwaukie).

Vancouver area

Waste Connections Inc. (Clark County): Will pick up trees with yard debris collection or regular garbage service. Trees smaller than 5 feet in yard debris cart at no extra charge. Single tree taller than 5 feet cut into smaller sections no longer than 5 feet, next to empty debris cart at no extra charge. Single tree taller than 5 feet cut into smaller sections no long than 5 feet, next to full debris cart for additional pick-up charge.

Central Transfer and Recycling: $5 or less, 11034 Northeast 117th Avenue

City Bark: $5 or less, 2419 Northeast Andresen Road

H&H Wood Recyclers: $5 or less, 8401 Northeast 117th Avenue

Triangle Resources: $5 or less, 612 Southeast Union Street in Camas

West Vancouver Materials Recovery Center: $5 or less, 6601 Northwest Old Lower River Road

McFarlane's Bark: $3 drop-off fee, at 8806 Northeast 117th Avenue. For more information, visit mcfarlanesbark.com or email kmcfarlane@mcfarlanesbark.com or call 360-892-6125 (Vancouver).