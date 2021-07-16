Here are the sites being considered for Portland's city-run homeless villages

The goal is to have six villages open throughout the city by the end of the year.

PORTLAND, Ore. — To address Portland's growing homelessness crisis, city officials approved a plan last month to build "safe rest villages" throughout the city.

These villages will contain outdoor shelters to provide people with a place to sleep, basic hygiene, access to case management and behavioral health services and, "most importantly, dignity and stability that will lead to permanent housing," a news release from the city of Portland said.

On Friday, Commissioner Dan Ryan shared on the city's website a list of 70 city-owned sites being considered for safe rest villages.

The goal is to have six villages open throughout the city by the end of the year. According to Ryan, they will be covered by $20 million in federal COVID-19 relief money.

In April, Council approved zoning code changes to broaden its options for homeless villages. It also instructed city bureaus to identify city-owned properties that could work for the shelters.

City staff will be reviewing the list of potential sites to determine which ones are suitable for safe rest villages. Commissioner Ryan has also reached out to the city's jurisdictional partners and expects additional properties will be added to this list.

The city said it's open to leasing properties from private landowners.