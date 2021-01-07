Do you know someone who died from the heat? Help us investigate what happened

107 people died as a result of Oregon's historic heat wave. Help us tell their story so we can prevent tragedies like this from happening again.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The number of people who died during Oregon's record breaking heat wave continues to grow. As of Tuesday, 107 heat related deaths have been reported statewide, including 67 in Multnomah County — an unprecedented tragedy disproportionately impacting our most vulnerable neighbors.

We want to understand what happened — what could have been done to save these lives? How can we ensure this doesn't happen again?

We need your help. Do you know someone who passed away or was hospitalized due to extreme heat? Please share your story so we can understand the circumstances that led to this outcome.