Small fire burning after helicopter crash in Tilllamook County, no injuries reported

The Tillamook County Sheriff's Office said the pilot was the only person on board and he was not hurt. A downed power line started a small fire at the crash site.

TILLAMOOK COUNTY, Ore. — A helicopter crashed in a remote part of Tillamook County on Wednesday morning. The pilot, the only person on board, survived and was not injured, the Tillamook County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) said.

TCSO said the helicopter crashed around 11:00 a.m. near South Fork Road and Simmons Ridge Road in the Coast Range. The helicopter brought down a power line during the crash and started a small fire at the crash site.

Bonneville Power is responding to the downed line and advised first responders, including firefighters, to stay away until Bonneville could secure the high-voltage line, TCSO said.

Officials did not immediately know if parts of the county would lose power because of the downed line.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will be in charge of the crash investigation.