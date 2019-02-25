EUGENE, Ore. — Snow overnight Sunday led to the closure of Interstate 5 between Cottage Grove and Sutherlin on Monday morning.

Oregon 58, west of Oakridge, is also shut down after heavy snow brought down power lines and trees. An avalanche two miles west of Santiam Pass has closed Oregon 20 in both directions.

More: Snow hits Portland area Monday morning

Snow also caused delays or closures of highways from I-5 that cross the Cascades and the Coast Range.

Check for freeway, highway closures here

Here is Oregon 20 at Santiam Pass at 11 a.m. on Feb. 25, 2019. An avalanche two miles west has closed all lanes.

ODOT Tripcheck

While snow in Portland was expected to melt by Monday afternoon, the center of the storm was in Lane County, which reached north to Salem, according to KGW meteorologist Rod Hill. Up to a foot or more was expected to fall.

The conditions shut down government offices in Lane and Douglas counties.

The University of Oregon shut down their campus for the day. In Corvallis, classes were delayed until noon. The Eugene School District canceled classes.

Linn-Benton Community College in Albany and schools in that city shut down for the day as did the Corvallis and Salem-Keizer school districts.