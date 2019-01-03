SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Heavy snow in Lane County caused a support beam in a Springfield high school gym to collapse on Wednesday.

No one was hurt when the beam crashed onto the court inside Thurston High School’s auxiliary gym, KEZI reported.

Staff members heard a cracking noise before the collapse.

The damage impacted the fire exit to Thurston’s main gym, school officials said, so this weekend’s state basketball tournament was moved to Springfield High School.

Springfield Public Schools told KEZI that all the district’s buildings were inspected for safety in the wake of the snowstorm.

Bend bakery roof collapses

In Bend, Ore., a bakery’s distribution warehouse collapsed on Thursday.

No one was hurt, but the damage to Bimbo Bakeries’ warehouse was estimated at $850,000, KTVZ reported.

A Bend bakery's warehouse collapsed due to heavy snow.

KTVZ

Two people heard cracking noises and evacuated. The roof collapsed about 15 minutes later.

No food was lost, KTVZ reported. The manager said the company is looking for other facilities to keep serving customers.

Elsewhere, a ranch east of Bend saw its riding arena’s roof collapse. No people or animals were hurt.