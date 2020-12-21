Johnson Creek flooded Sunday and swept away the footbridge near Leach Botanical Garden.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Heavy rains Sunday caused water levels to rise above normal across our area. That lead to a flood event for Johnson Creek.

"Our pedestrian bridge which is very close to the level of the water anyway, picked up and went flying downstream," said David Porter, the Executive Director at the 16-acre Leach Botanical Garden in Southeast Portland.

A pedestrian footbridge was swept away Sunday. At one time, the bridge was manually adjusted up to get it out of the floodway.

"About three years ago we decided we could no longer do that safely, so we've been looking for a solution to get this bridge out of the floodway, though a flood was not what we had in mind," Porter said.

The garden was not damaged but with the bridge gone and the high water levels, they closed the botanical gardens Sunday for safety reasons.

Back at Leach Botanical Garden Sunday's flood event has renewed talks for a better-designed bridge out of the waterway.

"Sometimes adversity leads to positive things and so I'm hopeful that maybe this will be an opportunity and it calls attention to our serious need for a pedestrian bridge that isn't in the water ever," said Porter.

Leach Botanical Garden is now temporarily closed as they try to find the pedestrian bridge.