Heavy rain and snowmelt has caused widespread flooding across the region.

The good news is a Flood Warning for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington expired Tuesday afternoon. But 2 to 5 inches of rain has fallen over that area in the last 24 hours, the National Weather Service said.

Portions of Highway 30 in St. Helens and Scappoose were covered with water. Sky 8 showed most drivers ignored the water and drove through it.

Photos: St. Helens flooding Flooding in St. Helens, Oregon. Flooding in St. Helens, Oregon. Flooding in St. Helens, Oregon. Flooding in St. Helens, Oregon. Flooding in St. Helens, Oregon. Flooding in St. Helens, Oregon. Flooding in St. Helens, Oregon. Flooding in St. Helens, Oregon.

Multnomah County closed NW Rocky Point Road between Highway 30 and NW Skyline Boulevard after a large crack was spotted in the pavement about a mile-and-a-half away from the highway. Officials are concerned about a possible slide.

A large crack in NW Rocky Point Road was seen after heavy rain on Tuesday.

Mike Pullen

The Gaston, Scappoose, Yamhill and Carlton school districts announced they were releasing students early to make it home around flooded roads.

Latest school closures and delays

Flooded road issues popped up in a number of locations in Washington County, listed via this tweet.

A flooding Rock Creek in Washington County flooded trails in Orenco Park Nature Park.

Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the 3 Things to Know Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Rain came cascading into downtown Rainier, as captured by this video by GM Akehurst.

The mayor of Rainier, Jerry Cole, declared a state of emergency to secure all available funds to repair damage to the city with the flooding that began at 3 a.m. There was "extensive damage" public and private properties, he said in the declaration.

The northbound I-5 exit 30 ramp into Kalama was covered with water Tuesday and closed, reported Washington State Patrol Trooper Will Finn.

Scappoose saw plenty of flooding on Tuesday after several small creeks overflowed. Homes and buildings were surrounded by water.

KGW viewer Katie Christiansen sent us this video of elk traversing the floods in Scappoose.

Log In or Sign Up to View See posts, photos and more on Facebook.

Get the new Portland Weather app!

More helpful links:

Traffic links:

Traffic alerts: on.kgw.com/alerts

Traffic speed maps: kgw.com/traffic

And LIVE weather cameras: