Heavy rain may cause landslides, flooding in areas burned by wildfires

PORTLAND, Ore. — Heavy rains in the forecast this week could cause landslides and flooding in areas burned by Oregon’s recent wildfires, Clackamas County officials warned.
Emergency officials said the wildfires burned off protective covering on many hillsides.
"When heavy rains hit those hillsides, they could fail, causing mud and debris to enter creeks and rivers," said Jay Wilson, Clackamas County's resilience coordinator. "That could increase chances of landslides or flooding downstream or at the bottom of barren hillsides."
Saturated hillsides can flow rapidly at "avalanche speeds" without warning, officials said. They can also travel many miles from their source, growing in size as they go.
The Riverside Fire started on Sept. 8 and burned more than 138,000 acres in Clackamas County. Thousands of people were forced to evacuate as high winds pushed the fire toward Estacada and Molalla. All county evacuation levels were lifted on Sept. 29.