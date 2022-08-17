Multnomah County making sure those in need are able to cool off during latest heat wave

Temperatures neared triple digits on Wednesday as county officials and volunteers worked to get water and other supplies to people stuck out in the heat.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Many locations around the metro area saw temperatures close to 100 degrees again on Wednesday afternoon, as Portland sees yet another hot spell. Multnomah County and at least one local business were out making sure that people had a way to cool off during this latest heat wave.

Outside the Bienestar de la Familia center in Northeast Portland, a long line of people, hundreds, wrapped around the building. The line is a microcosm for the needs of thousands right now, as many try to stay cool during this very warm stretch of weather we’ll be seeing over the next couple of days.

Every Wednesday, this spot outside of the Bienestar becomes a food distribution center for families in need. This week, some of the families were also collecting cooling kits that were being handed out by Multnomah County.

The cooling kits included water bottles, spraying misters and cooling packs. This was the third time this summer that Multnomah County has handed out these kits to those looking to cool off.

“Our main intervention in a heat wave is communication, it’s making sure the public knows the forecast is close to 100 degrees and it’s only getting to get down to 70 degrees overnight,” said Dr. Jennifer Vines, Multnomah County health officer.

Vines said there have already been dozens of heat-related illnesses and at least a dozen deaths statewide this summer. She also said that seeing these kinds of heatwaves is certain to be the new normal.

Beyond the efforts of county officials, everyday people were also stepping up during this latest heatwave. Nicholas Clock is the owner of Belmont Market in Southeast Portland. He has been giving out free water to anyone who needs it.

“They go pretty quick — I’m out here four or five times a day loading the up,” said Clock. Since Monday, he said he’s handed over 100 bottles of water, a number he expects to climb over the next couple of days.