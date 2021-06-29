Two die in King County from heat-related illnesses during historic heat wave

Two people died in King County Monday from heat-related illnesses, and more than 200 others visited emergency departments for problems related to the heat.

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Two people in King County died from heat-related illnesses during western Washington's historic heat wave, and a third person drowned, according to the King County Medical Examiner's Office on Tuesday.

Monday was the hottest day of the heat wave, with Seattle setting a new all-time record high temperature of 108 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Public Health -- Seattle & King County released data showing the number of emergency department visits during the heat wave.

On Monday, there were 223 emergency department visits for heat-related illness among King County residents, which represented about 10% of all emergency department visits for that day, health officials reported.

In comparison, emergency departments in King County reported 94 visits on Sunday, and 40 visits Saturday.

There was also a spike in Emergency Medical Service (EMS) calls related to the heat. King County reported 165 heat-related EMS incidents Monday and 76 on Sunday.

In 2020, there were only 91 heat-related EMS calls for the entire year, health officials said.

The county also released data on the number of drownings over the last week.

Since Sunday, two drowning incidents were reported in King County. There were six incidents in the previous week.

As temperatures continue to be unseasonably warm this week, King County health officials have warned that water safety is critical.

Here's how to protect yourself on the water: