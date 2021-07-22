Multnomah County health officials encourage communities of color to get vaccinated

Medical professionals believe vaccines are even more important with the delta COVID-19 variant spreading across the U.S. and Oregon.

GRESHAM, Ore. — Laura Wesley visited a vaccine clinic run by Medical Teams International Thursday. The 52-year-old Gresham woman had put off the shot until now.

"I'm surprised I didn't cry because I don't like needles but I made it through," Wesley said.

Wesley told KGW she avoided the COVID-19 vaccine because of misinformation she had been hearing.

"I was listening to what other people were saying and it's like, oh my God it'll make you sick," she said. "It'll give you the COVID-19 and I said forget it, let's give it a try. Rather be safe than sorry."

Perhaps Wesley's line of reasoning is why less than 50% of Oregonians who are Black, Hispanic, Latino or Native American are vaccinated. That compares to more than 62% of white Oregonians.

A team of Multnomah County health officials visited The People's Market at Rockwood Thursday afternoon to encourage communities of color to get vaccinated.

"There's more COVID circulating in your community and more of you are being hospitalized compared to other groups and fewer of you are vaccinated and that's not acceptable," said Dr. Jennifer Vines, Multnomah County health officer.

It is not acceptable because the delta variant is spreading across the U.S. and Oregon.

"It's causing a lot of illness and it's two times more transmissible than the original strain and if you're not vaccinated, you're in harm's way," said Dr. Bukhosi Dube of Oregon Health Authority.

It appears the message is beginning to hit home judging by the crowd at the vaccine clinic at The People's Market.

"It's about being safe," Wesley said. "Not getting sick. Staying healthy, you know."