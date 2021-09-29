Health officials: Avoid waters at Cannon Beach due to high levels of fecal bacteria

The Oregon Health Authority issued a public health advisory on Sept. 28. People should avoid waters in the area until the advisory is lifted.

CANNON BEACH, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) is asking people to avoid waters at Cannon Beach and Tolovana State Park in Clatsop County. The agency issued a public health advisory for both locations on Tuesday due to "unsafe levels of fecal bacteria."

People should avoid direct contact with water in nearby creeks, pools of water on the beach and water runoff flowing into the ocean until the advisory is lifted. The OHA said activities like walking on the beach and flying kites pose no health risk while the advisory is in place.

According to health officials, unsafe levels of fecal bacteria can cause diarrhea, stomach cramps, skin rashes and upper respiratory infections. Kids, older adults and people with compromised immune systems should be extra careful because they are more vulnerable to illness from bacteria.

The OHA did not give a specific cause, but said unsafe levels of fecal bacteria could be the result of stormwater runoff, sewer overflows, failing septic systems, or animal waste from livestock, pets and wildlife.