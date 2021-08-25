Headstones toppled at Lone Fir Cemetery

Portland city officials say homeless campers living nearby are not responsible.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Several large headstones at Lone Fir Cemetery in Southeast Portland were toppled over and vandalized this week.

Friends of Lone Fir Cemetery, a volunteer organization that focuses on preventing vandalism and cleaning up the area, plans to clean up the vandalism.

"Our message to whoever committed these crimes remains the same: You’re targeting the wrong folks. We want to understand why you are vandalizing Lone Fir Cemetery, and we probably even support your cause or the messages you are trying to convey," the group said in a statement. "Many folks are associating the vandalism with the closure of an encampment outside the entrance to Lone Fir Cemetery. Unless someone demonstrates a definite connection between the two events, we will continue to believe that correlation is not causation and that the two events are unrelated."

The group is referring to a large homeless camp along the cemetery's fence that was swept recently. According to Heather Hafer with the city of Portland, homeless campers living nearby are not responsible for the vandalism and Portland police officers are investigating the incident.

KGW reached out to Mayor Ted Wheeler's aide and former mayor Sam Adams about the incident, as he was out at the cemetery Wednesday morning.