WARRENTON, Ore. — Family and friends are remembering a Warrenton teen who died of complications from the flu.

“It’s not easy,” Nathaniel Pringle said.

Pringle is the older cousin of Timothy Pior and said his cousin was an all-around genuine guy.

“That kid was amazing,” he said. “That kid touched lives, impacted lives.”

It explains why so many people are hurting.

Last week Pior got sick with the flu. His health quickly deteriorated, and he passed away days later.

“There’s no way to understand what’s going on,” Pringle said. “There’s no way to grasp what’s going on.”

All family and friends can do is focus on how Pior lived his life.

He accomplished a lot in a short time.

Prior was wrapping up his freshman year at Warrenton High School. He was also a sports star.

“He did basketball, soccer, a little wrestling,” Pringle said.

And was a star on the stage.

“Everyone knew he was the main focus and he lit up the screen and was an amazing person.”

That amazing person may be gone, but he will never be forgotten. There is no forgetting someone who had a larger-than-life presence.

“He had a laugh that was so contagious that if he was around you … you would laugh,” Pringle said.

A memorial service for Pior will be held Sunday at Warrenton High School.

A GoFundMe has been set up. All money raised will go to what Pior loved.