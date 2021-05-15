Toxic exposure at Shari's in Hillsboro; 7 hospitalized, officials say

Hillsboro Fire & Rescue said callers reported coughing, a burning sensation in their eyes and a strange taste in their mouths.

HILLSBORO, Ore. — Seven people were taken to a hospital Saturday morning following a toxic exposure incident at Shari's Cafe and Pies in Hillsboro, according to Hillsboro Fire & Rescue (HF&R).

HF&R said fire crews were dispatched to the restaurant on Northwest 185th Avenue near the Tualatin Hills Park facility before 10 a.m., as people were dining inside. Callers reported coughing, a burning sensation in their eyes and a strange taste in their mouths, officials said.

Twenty-six people were assessed and seven of them were taken to a local hospital for further evaluation. HF&R said their symptoms did not appear life-threatening.

UPDATE: NW 185th incident: @TVFR HazMat crew with Hillsboro crew re-entering the structure for further assessment. #alerts #pdxalerts pic.twitter.com/8HWUqrQmgL — Hillsboro Fire & Rescue (@HillsboroFire) May 15, 2021

Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue's Regional Hazmat Team 9 assisted Hillsboro firefighters and police officers on scene.

HF&R said the source of the exposure appears to be related to an HVAC system.

Crews have cleared the building where the toxic exposure happened and said it will be closed for the time being.