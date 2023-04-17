Wildlife experts remind public to keep a distance from harbor seal pups on the coast

The seals are born throughout spring and summer in the Pacific Northwest. They rest on land while their mothers hunt nearby.

SEASIDE, Ore. — Anyone visiting the Oregon or Washington coasts this time of year may see harbor seal pups on the shores. The Seaside Aquarium is asking the public to watch them from a distance and not touch them.

The seals are typically born throughout spring and summer in the Pacific Northwest. They regulate their body temperature and rest on land while their mothers search for food. Their mothers may not return to them if humans are too close, according to the Seaside Aquarium. That's why wildlife experts recommend that people give them plenty of space.

"Any interference from humans that could cause early separation between newborn pup and mother could be detrimental to the pup’s ability to survive," Seaside Aquarium staff said in a news release.

Under the Marine Mammal Protection Act, it's illegal to move, touch, harass, feed or kill any marine mammal, including seal pups.

Wildlife officials will post signs on beaches encouraging the public to maintain their distance. Last year, they put up signs near 21 harbor seal pups and all of them successfully returned to the water, the Seaside Aquarium said.

People who come across seal pups are also asked to contact the Marine Mammal Stranding Network. The group responds to sightings, and documents and investigates stranded marine mammals. The Seaside Aquarium responds to sighting along the northern Oregon and southern Washington coasts and can be contacted at 503-738-6211. To report seal pups spotted elsewhere, the Marine Mammal Hotline can be contacted at 1-800-452-7888.

