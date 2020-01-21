SHERWOOD, Ore. — Local teen skater Samuel Mindra is making a return trip to the U.S. Skating Nationals, his third time competing at the national event.

Mindra, 16, is a member of Portland Ice Skating Club and Team Axis. At Nationals this weekend in Greensboro, North Carolina, he'll compete at the Junior Men's level. He said he's "really excited because it's at a higher level than I usually compete in."

In November, Mindra won the Novice Division at the Pacific Coast Sectional Finals to qualify for Nationals.

Mark Williams, Tia Hilbelink, Jaeik Shim, Ryan Azadpour, Kiera Hilbelink, and Audrey Lapham will also be in Greensboro. They'll train with the top Team USA coaches in U.S. Figure Skating's High Performance Camps.

