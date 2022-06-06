Happy Valley businesses hit in string of burglaries

At least four businesses were recently broken into at Happy Valley Town Center near Southeast 162nd and Sunnyside Road.

HAPPY VALLEY, Ore. — Several businesses have reported break-ins at Happy Valley Town Center near Southeast 162nd and Sunnyside Road in recent weeks.

Surveillance video from the night of May 15 shows a burglar walking through the Noodle Man restaurant.

That same night, someone broke into U.S. World Class Taekwondo, located in the same shopping center. The studio owner told KGW the suspect broke the glass door to gain entry.

Once inside, he stole documents containing personal information from students’ families, including credit card numbers. Some of that information was later used on fraudulent charges.

“We are like a family. We have a lot of students. It was really hard on everybody,” said studio owner Carlos Sepulveda. “After this, what is happening around, it doesn't feel safe anymore in Happy Valley. It doesn't feel the same like it was a couple years back.”

Pho Zen Vietnamese Bistro was also recently broken into at the shopping center and on Sunday, someone broke into Peet's Coffee. In both burglaries, the crook broke a window to get in.