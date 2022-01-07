Company replaces Happy Valley foster family's molding roof

After seeing Julia Wolfe's story on KGW, a Vancouver roofing company gave them a new roof for free.

HAPPY VALLEY, Ore. — A Happy Valley foster couple who've spent decades helping other people have gotten a big help themselves in a time of need.

Julie Wolfe and her husband Steve have fostered dozens of children over the past 22 years. In March, she told KGW about the hardship she's endured over the past year.

Last year, Julie was diagnosed with a stage-four soft tissue sarcoma. Around the same time, Steve was battling prostate cancer. He is now cancer-free, but Julie’s fight continues.

When the couple spoke to KGW, their roof was in bad shape, with water seeping in that caused mold — a potential health risk to Julie’s cancer treatment.

They shared their story, hoping to get a little help toward the $25,000 estimate to fix the roof. What they got was the attention of home improvement company High Performance Homes in Vancouver.

The owners, Cameron and Parveen, just so happened to be watching KGW and caught their story.

“They called the Thursday morning after it aired,” Steve said. “And she [Julie] couldn’t even talk. She called me and I was speechless. I was just blown away.”

“They will never have to worry about a leak again,” said Michael Mijokovic with High Performance Homes. “When you do as much for the community as the Wolfe’s have you got to step in, we’ve got to help out.”

Julia said she was practically shaking with excitement when she got the call.

“All I could say was thank you, thank you, thank you! I don’t know what else to say. My whole body was just vibrating, I was so excited."

"It just really renews your faith in people,” she added.

The new roof on their home is a gift to a family who has given so much.