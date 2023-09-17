'Most probable as intentional': Happy Valley fiberglass warehouse cause of fire revealed

In a Sunday townhall meeting, regarding the Otty Road fire that broke out Saturday. Clackamas Fire officials ruled the fire most 'probable as intentional'.

Example video title will go here for this video

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore — On Sunday evening, in a meeting held in Clackamas County for the community regarding the Otty Road fire that broke out early Saturday morning, Clackamas Fire officials revealed that the fire was intentionally set.

According to Clackamas Fire District #1 Fire Marshal, Sean Olsen, due to the previous history of the building and 'surrounding population' in the area investigators ruled that the most likely cause.

"I was able to speak with the investigator this afternoon and the cause of this fire has been ruled most probable as intentional," said Olsen. "We do not have an adequate ignition source with this fire but based on past history and with the surrounding population within that area. We've come up with the conclusion that it's probably intentional."

Olsen also mentioned that the fire originated on the northeast corner on the outside of the building and quickly spread inside the building.

"We do not have any person in mind or a suspect in mind that could have started this fire but we'll be working with Clackamas County Sheriff's Office closely to try to determine that," said Olsen.

Clackamas Fire and Portland Fire crews were called to 8855 SE Otty Rd at around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday to combat the 3-alarm fire. According to Clackamas Fire, firefighters were forced to fight the fire from the buildings' exterior due to the threat of partial wall collapse.

No injuries were reported from the fire, but Clackamas County announced Saturday evening that one person had been found dead inside one of the apartment units during the evacuation. The county said the State Medical Examiner's office has concluded that the death occurred before the fire broke out, and is unrelated.

Clackamas County Public Health believes the risk of significant asbestos in a few tests will be low and have since lifted an evacuation advisory notice for two Happy Valley apartment buildings.

Two of the Rosewood Station apartment buildings were under evacuation Saturday evening following a fire that broke out early that morning in a nearby commercial building. Clackamas County officials are warning residents in the area of possible asbestos in the ash and debris scattered by the fire.

In a press release sent out Sunday morning by the county, air monitoring tests from multiple units in the apartment buildings, as well as outside, have all registered below any level of concern for excess asbestos presence. Although testing in one unit remains unclear due to the presence of pet hair/dander.

The county issued a shelter-in-place alert for the surrounding area while fire crews battled the blaze Saturday morning, due to concerns about asbestos in the debris. The fire was under control by mid-morning, and fire officials told KGW at around 1:30 p.m. that the alert had been lifted, although the evacuation order remained in place for the two buildings at the Rosewood Station apartment complex.

Testing remains ongoing for particles on surfaces inside the building units. The county does not anticipate having those results until Wednesday or Thursday. The Department of Environmental Quality and Environmental Protection Agency representatives have inspected inside the buildings as well.

Residents are still welcome to contact the county to secure short-term shelter options if they feel unsafe and they can coordinate that by calling 2-1-1.

Miles Fiberglass and Composites wrote on Facebook that the commercial structure where the fire occurred was a former company building that was no longer occupied, and Clackamas County said in a news release late Saturday morning that the building is now owned by the Clackamas County Development Agency.

The county already had a contract in place to demolish the structure, with work previously expected to begin in the next few weeks, according to the news release. Recent testing found asbestos in the building materials, the county said, and the contract was in the process of being adjusted to account for proper disposal.

Neighbors said they often saw people going in and out of the abandoned building. Fires and other incidents have been common at the building.

“Just the other day there was five or six police cars, just parked in there,” said Sean Patrick, one of the neighbors.