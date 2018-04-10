SALEM, Ore. — Staff members at a Salem elementary school found an unloaded handgun in a 10-year-old student’s backpack on Wednesday, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said.

Students at Four Corners Elementary School saw the gun and told school staff. Sheriff’s deputies were called to the school at 1 p.m.

No one was hurt.

Investigators are working with the Salem Keizer School District and the student’s parents, deputies said. The Marion County Juvenile Department will review the investigation when it's completed.

“Today’s events reflect our daily efforts in our school to empower our students that when they see something to say something,” said Deputy Chris Bangs, the school resource officer. “The students and staff efforts today stopped an incident that could have had grave consequences.”

© 2018 KGW