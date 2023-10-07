Politicians in the Northwest condemn Hamas' attack on Israel

Congress members in Oregon and Washington expressed their support for Israelis after Hamas militants launched a surprise attack near the Gaza Strip.

PORTLAND, Oregon — Multiple lawmakers in Oregon and Washington have denounced Hamas' surprise attack on Israel early Saturday morning.

Hamas militants fired rockets and sent fighters into Israeli towns near the Gaza strip. As of Saturday afternoon, Israel said that at least 200 people have died. In Israel's retaliation, at least 198 people in the Gaza Strip have been killed. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his country is at war and vowed to defeat the Hamas militant group.

The attack came on Simchat Torah, a major Jewish holiday and one of the most joyous days of the Jewish calendar.

Sen. Ron Wyden shared a brief statement on social media, condemning the attack and showing support for Israel.

"The terrorist attack on Israel is appalling. The United States stands with our ally in the face of today’s heinous violence," Sen. Wyden said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Sen. Jeff Merkley called the attacks "horrific."

"I forcefully condemn the horrific attacks launched by Hamas. My heart is with the Israeli people and all those impacted by these acts of terrorism against innocent civilian," Sen. Merkley said.

Congressman Earl Blumenauer released a statement, saying he stands with Israelis.

"I am horrified by the terrorist attacks in Israel, our strongest ally in the region. I firmly stand with the thousands of Israelis in harm’s way," Rep. Blumenauer said. "Civilian casualties and kidnappings brought on by extreme elements of Hamas are an unacceptable escalation of tensions. It is more important than ever that Israel is united for peace and security."



In Washington state, Sen. Maria Cantwell also shared her support for Israel.

"We must stand in solidarity with Israel in repelling this brutal attack on civilians and their towns. My heart goes out to the victims of these terrorist attacks and I am praying for civilians caught up in the fighting," Sen. Cantwell said. "We must ensure full U.S. support for Israel to defend itself and work to avoid further escalation and a wider war."

This is a developing story and it will be updated.

