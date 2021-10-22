Shelter-in-place lifted following reported gunshots near George Fox University in Newberg

Students and staff were told to shelter in place Friday afternoon because of an incident near the aquatic center down the street.

NEWBERG, Ore. — Students and staff at George Fox University in Newberg were told to shelter in place Friday afternoon following reported gunshots near campus.

Sometime before 3 p.m., an alert on the university's website said gunshots were reported off-campus near Chehalem Aquatic and Fitness Center down the street from George Fox.

The university updated the alert around 3:45 p.m., saying Newberg-Dundee police confirmed the incident was resolved.

At one point, the aquatic center posted on its website that it was on lockdown because of an incident in the neighborhood but added that all patrons and staff were safe.