Multnomah County sheriff hopes safety missions will reduce gun violence

The missions are in neighborhoods where gun violence and traffic fatalities overlap.

PORTLAND, Ore. — For at least the second time in a matter of weeks, deputies in Multnomah County conducted overnight missions in neighborhoods where gun violence and traffic fatalities overlap.

"We're just one part of the solution but an important part," said Multnomah County Sheriff Mike Reese.

Reese is the driving force behind the Enhanced Public Safety Initiative missions. The latest happened just this week. Deputies and officers from partnering agencies made 51 traffic stops. They arrested eight people, recovered two stolen cars and seized one gun along the way.

"Gun violence and traffic fatalities need police officers to be proactive and our deputies are doing that," Reese said.

Since the first mission in mid-April, deputies have made more than 100 traffic stops and arrested nearly three dozen people. They have recovered seven stolen vehicles too.

"I'm glad they're actually trying to focus on making it safer out here," Ibrahim Kassim said. "I'm thankful for that."

Kassim lives near Northeast 162nd Avenue and Burnside Street, an area deputies targeted with their missions. Kassim and neighbors appreciate the extra police presence. They said it is not uncommon to hear gunfire.

"It's got to be every night," said neighbor Nate Stillman. "Multiple times a night."

Reckless driving and speeding are common too.

"A lot of people seem to have forgotten that they're driving a thousand plus pound vehicle going speeds [people aren't] naturally supposed to go," said neighbor Brandon Cooper.

Ending that sort of thing is one of the goals of the Enhanced Public Safety Initiative missions. Reese said there will be more missions throughout the summer months.