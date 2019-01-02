HAPPY VALLEY, Ore. — Authorities are asking for tips from the public after a hit-and-run driver struck and injured a guide dog near the Clackamas Town Center on Jan. 29.

Tiffany Taylor and her 4-year-old yellow Labrador, Sapphire, were crossing Southeast Monterey Avenue in a crosswalk near the mall around 6:45 p.m. when a driver in an unknown vehicle hit Sapphire while she led Taylor, who is visually impaired, across the street, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver left the scene.

Taylor was not hurt, but Sapphire suffered severe head trauma and a leg injury. Sheriff’s deputies rushed the dog to an animal hospital, where she is currently sedated. Veterinarians are working to save her leg, the sheriff’s office said.

Sapphire has been Taylor’s guide dog for about a year. She was provided to Taylor by Guide Dogs for the Blind, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office is asking for the public's help locating the driver and the suspect vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office tip line at 503-723-4949 or submit a tip online.