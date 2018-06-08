NEWPORT, Ore. (AP) - Authorities say a guest at a hotel in Newport, Oregon, was critically injured in a weekend fire.

Newport police Sgt. Lance Cummings says the two other guests were treated for smoke inhalation after Sunday's blaze at the Knights Inn on North Coast Highway.

Cummings says responders saw large flames and thick smoke coming from a corner of the second floor, and were told that guests were trapped.

One guest was taken by an ambulance to a local hospital and then flown to Portland for treatment at a specialized burn unit. Though in critical condition, the patient is stable.

The two people treated for smoke inhalation have been released.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Cummings says a guest helped the Newport firefighters battle the blaze.

