PORTLAND, Ore. — By now you probably have seen the widespread changes at grocery stores. Many of them have social distancing marks on the floor, and now they’re going a step further by installing plexiglass partitions at registers to protect customers and grocery store clerks.

Walk though just about any grocery chain in the Portland metro area and you’ll see the dividers that separate the clerks from the customers. A spokesperson with Safeway says some of her employees came to management about their concerns, especially being so close to hundreds of customers throughout the day.

Many of the Safeways started to get the plexiglass partitions installed last week. Robert Graber works at the Sunnyside location. He said he’s been a little nervous over the last couple of weeks as grocery store employees saw crowds come and go nonstop.

“People really love seeing this glass, they see it and they really appreciate it and I feel much better," Graber said. "It can take your blood pressure down and people love it."

New Seasons and Fred Meyer have also installed plexiglass dividers.

