GRESHAM, Ore. — A 23-year-old woman has been arrested after someone was shot to death at a Gresham home Thursday afternoon.

The shooting was reported at around 1 p.m. in the 900 block of Southeast 187th Avenue. The victim was dead when officers arrived at the scene.

Police said there was no danger to the public, but did not release further details.

On Friday morning, Gresham police spokesman Ben Costigan announced that Schwanna Waters, of Gresham, had been arrested for first-degree manslaughter. But the victim's name still wan't released.

Anyone who saw or heard anything in regards to the shooting is asked to call Gresham police at 503-618-2719.