GRESHAM, Ore. -- Two men were killed in a crash in Gresham Tuesday afternoon, according to Gresham Fire.

The crash occurred at around 2:30 p.m. in the area of Southeast Dodge Park Boulevard and 302nd Avenue.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash. Two men in one vehicle died. They were both adults.

Fire officials initially said the driver of the other vehicle suffered minor injuries, but later said that person was not injured. The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

The area of the crash will be closed for several hours.

