The Greshman Police Department has announced it will be placing "bait packages" throughout the city in order to try and combat package theft.

According to the department, USPS, the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office and the citizens of Gresham will all be working together to use these "bait packages" which are equipped with GPS trackers to locate and arrest those who attempt to steal them.

“It infuriates me that thieves target Gresham families this time of year, attempting to steal packages from folks who just want to provide holiday gifts for their loved ones,” said Gresham Mayor Shane Bemis. “I am very excited for this initiative to snare suspects and put everybody on notice that we’re watching.”

Gresham Police Department released statistics on how many packages have been reported stolen since 2016:

2016 - nine packages

2017 - 18 packages

2018 - 36 packages so far this year

If you see a suspicious person in your neighborhood, the Gresham Police encourage you to call the police immediately and provide dispatch with the suspect description, license plate number and directions of travel if possible.