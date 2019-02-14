GRESHAM, Ore. — Police have identified the victim shot and killed by 23-year-old Schwanna Waters at a Gresham home on Thursday afternoon.

The shooting was reported at around 1 p.m. in the 900 block of Southeast 187th Avenue. The victim, John Romanger, 25 of Cathlamet, Washington was dead when officers arrived at the scene.

Police said there was no danger to the public, but did not release further details.

On Friday morning, Gresham police spokesman Ben Costigan announced that Schwanna Waters, of Gresham, had been arrested for first-degree manslaughter.

Detectives are still investigating the reasoning behind the shooting.

Anyone who saw or heard anything in regards to the shooting is asked to call Gresham police at 503-618-2719.