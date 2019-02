GRESHAM, Ore. — One person was shot in Gresham on Thursday afternoon, according to police.

Gresham police officer Ben Costigan said it’s still early in the investigation and no details were immediately released. There is no danger to the public, Costigan said.

The shooting was reported at around 1 p.m. in the 900 block of Southeast 187th Avenue.

This story will be updated when more details become available.