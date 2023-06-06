Birth center at Legacy Mount Hood in Gresham will reopen June 13

Legacy closed the center on March 17. The reopening was previously announced to be in the works but did not have a specific date.

GRESHAM, Ore. — Legacy Health has announced that it will reopen its Mount Hood Family Birth Center in Gresham on June 13. The reopening plan was announced previously but didn't have a firm date set.

Legacy announced in January that it intended to close the birth facility at Mount Hood Medical Center, citing a shortage of workers and financial losses. Despite significant pushback from the community, Legacy moved forward with the closure in March.

In the weeks leading up to the closure, the Oregon Health Authority publicly warned Legacy that state regulators had not granted permission to shut down the birthing center.

Legacy Mount Hood's state-issued General Hospital license requires it to provide maternity services unless the state grants a waiver, OHA said. Legacy applied for a waiver in advance, but the request was still under review when the hospital carried out the closure on March 17.

OHA officials announced in late March that the agency had denied Legacy's waiver request and opened an investigation into Legacy's decision to close the center without permission.

State regulators disagreed with Legacy's explanation about the lack of available staff, concluding that the staff shortages were a product of management decisions. OHA also said the closure would be detrimental to the community.

Legacy initially released a statement saying it would consider OHA's decision, and subsequently announced in mid-April that it would reopen the center.

The reopening date has changed a couple times; Legacy's initial announcement said it would reopen by July, but a subsequent news release said the hospital was aiming to reopen by the end of May.