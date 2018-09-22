GRESHAM, Ore. — A hit-and-run left a man seriously injured in Gresham on Friday night, police said.

The man was hit on Northeast Hogan Drive, just south of Southeast Stark Street, at around 9:20 p.m. He was not in a crosswalk, according to police.

Gresham police is asking for the public’s help with locating the vehicle that hit the man. It’s a black four-door sedan that was last seen heading southbound on Hogan Drive.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has information is asked to call Gresham police at 503-618-2719.

