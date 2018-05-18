GRESHAM, Ore. -- Two officers were justified when they opened fire and killed a 24-year-old man who threatened them with a weapon, a Multnomah County grand jury ruled.

Officers were dispatched shortly after midnight on May 18 to a call of a suspicious vehicle in Southwest Gresham. When they arrived, the suspect sped away. Police did not start a pursuit.

A short time later, police found the car crashed on Pleasant View Drive north of Highland Drive. Police say the suspect got out of the car and charged at them with a hatchet. Two officers opened fire and the suspect was shot. He died at the scene.

Gresham police identified the suspect as Dmitri Bullard of Gresham. He had recently moved to Oregon from Farmington, Utah.

The officers involved in the shooting are Joshua Price, who has been with the Gresham Police Department for one year, and Brendon Hayes, who has been with the department for two years.

